56th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visits North Carolina

56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr. and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Colonel Brad Morgan visited Beacon Temporary Debris and Reduction Site in Swannanoa, NC. Feb. 1, 2025.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)