    Jumping In: JCSE Airborne Ops Keep Forces Connected [Image 7 of 7]

    Jumping In: JCSE Airborne Ops Keep Forces Connected

    BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Maj. Cammy Alberts 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, conducts a parachute equipment check on U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Saurer, commander of the Joint Communications Support Element, 2nd Squadron, prior to a static-line training jump at Brooksville Airfield, Florida, Dec. 5, 2024.

    As part of the JCSE, the Florida Air National Guard’s 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron provides rapidly deployable, mission-ready communications capabilities that enable seamless connectivity for joint and coalition forces across the globe. Their airborne capabilities ensure immediate response to contingency operations, humanitarian missions, and disaster relief efforts, directly supporting DoD strategic objectives. JCSE’s expertise in establishing secure networks in austere environments reinforces global security cooperation and enhances the agility of the U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Cammy Alberts)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Florida&rsquo;s 290th JCSS Revives Airborne Capabilities While Expanding Communications Support Globally and Locally

