Florida’s 290th JCSS Revives Airborne Capabilities While Expanding Communications Support Globally and Locally

Photo By Maj. Cammy Alberts | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander of the 290th Joint Communications...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Cammy Alberts | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, conducts a parachute equipment check on U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Saurer, commander of the Joint Communications Support Element, 2nd Squadron, prior to a static-line training jump at Brooksville Airfield, Florida, Dec. 5, 2024. As part of the JCSE, the Florida Air National Guard’s 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron provides rapidly deployable, mission-ready communications capabilities that enable seamless connectivity for joint and coalition forces across the globe. Their airborne capabilities ensure immediate response to contingency operations, humanitarian missions, and disaster relief efforts, directly supporting DoD strategic objectives. JCSE’s expertise in establishing secure networks in austere environments reinforces global security cooperation and enhances the agility of the U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Cammy Alberts) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Florida Air National Guard’s 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS), stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, has emerged as a leading force in communications support, delivering global and domestic capabilities while strengthening its airborne operational readiness. With a highly skilled staff of nearly 160 Airmen spanning 19 Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs), the 290th JCSS embodies versatility, readiness, and excellence in its dual mission to support federal and state operations.



In 2024, the unit reintroduced its airborne jump qualifications, marking a return to its roots and enhancing its rapid deployment capability. After a 10-year hiatus, the Airborne section—known as the Joint Communications Support Element (JCSE)—completed their second successful jump training, showcasing the 290th JCSS’s preparedness to deploy critical communications anywhere, anytime.



- “We Organize, Train, and Equip Airmen” -



The 290th JCSS operates under a mission statement that highlights their essential role: “We organize, train, and equip Airmen to be Joint Communicators that rapidly integrate into Global Operations.” This task is no small feat. Airmen assigned to the squadron bring expertise across 19 AFSCs, including communications, electrical power production, vehicles, HVAC, training, and administration, ensuring the unit remains fully self-sustained and mission-ready.



The communications element is the backbone of the unit’s success. The Airmen are tasked with establishing secure networks—voice, data, and satellite—within hours of arrival in remote or hostile environments. Their ability to bridge gaps in communication is critical to military and emergency response operations.



The unit’s federal mission is equally expansive. In 2023 alone, the 290th JCSS supported operations in Germany, Poland, and Estonia, assisting NATO forces and contributing to communication efforts for Ukraine support. Additionally, the squadron deployed personnel to AFRICOM, CENTCOM, and SOCSOUTH, showcasing its capacity to operate across the globe.



- Rapid Response for Florida -



Domestically, the unit’s role is just as vital. Under the direction of the Governor of Florida through the Adjutant General of the Florida National Guard, the 290th JCSS provides critical communications support during disaster response and relief activities. The devastating hurricane season in 2024 proved the value of their mission, as the 290th rapidly deployed incident site communications to areas severely impacted by the storms.



“Florida is our home, and when disaster strikes, we’re ready,” said U. S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Maczuga, senior enlisted leader for the 290th JCSS. “Our ability to respond quickly and establish communications in devastated areas ensures emergency responders and leadership have the information they need to save lives.”



The squadron’s ability to deploy to “bare base” environments—locations with no infrastructure—sets it apart. Fully self-sustained, the 290th JCSS integrates support functions unique to JCSE, requiring all personnel, from communicators to vehicle operators, to operate seamlessly as a joint entity. This agility allows the unit to meet short-notice requirements and execute their mission independently.



These rapid response capabilities ensure that no matter the challenge, their airmen can provide the connectivity needed to coordinate recovery efforts. In the aftermath of a natural disaster, effective communication becomes the backbone of emergency management, linking first responders, state leaders, and federal agencies.



- Reintroducing Airborne Operations -



The revival of airborne jump qualifications marks a significant enhancement to the 290th JCSS’s combat capabilities. Jump training ensures the squadron can rapidly deploy Airmen and equipment to austere locations, bridging communications in areas where other units cannot reach.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Cowgill, cyber defense operations noncommissioned officer in charge for the 290th JCSS, described the experience of completing his first airborne jump. “It was a surreal moment. You train for it, but the jump makes it real. I know that I can now bring communications into areas where others can’t, and that’s an incredible responsibility.”



The airborne operations also symbolize the unit’s return to its roots. As part of the JCSE, the airborne-qualified team delivers scalable, global network access that “bridges” combatant commanders’ communication requirements across a full spectrum of operations. For Martin, the airborne capability adds another critical tool to their arsenal.



“We’ve proven that we can deploy rapidly, sustain ourselves, and operate under any conditions,” Martin said. “Bringing airborne operations back not only honors our legacy but also enhances our ability to serve both federal and state missions.”



- Training to Excel -



The 290th JCSS prides itself on being a unit prepared to meet the unpredictable. Exercises conducted in challenging conditions—like the unit’s recent cold-weather operations in Alpena, Michigan—prepare Airmen for the realities of global deployments. In such environments, the squadron tested their equipment, processes, and endurance to ensure they remain mission-capable no matter the climate.



“Our airmen train to be comfortable in the uncomfortable,” Martin reiterated. “Whether we’re in the heat and humidity of a disaster zone in Florida or supporting forces in freezing conditions overseas, we know we can execute.”



- The People Behind the Mission -



At the heart of the 290th JCSS are the men and women who bring the mission to life. With expertise across technical and logistical fields, every Airman plays a critical role. From HVAC technicians ensuring equipment stays operational to communications specialists configuring satellite terminals, the squadron operates as a cohesive and agile team.



“Our strength is in our people,” Maczuga emphasized. “Every Airman is trained and ready to step into a mission, whether it’s deploying globally or supporting our neighbors here at home.”



As the squadron looks to the future, its leadership remains focused on pushing boundaries. The return of airborne capabilities, combined with the squadron’s self-sustaining operations and expertise in scalable communications solutions, ensures the 290th JCSS will remain indispensable to federal and state leaders alike.



For Martin, the mission is clear. “The 290th JCSS is always ready—ready to deploy, ready to support, and ready to connect. Whether it’s a hurricane, a conflict, or a crisis halfway across the world, we’re the team you can rely on.”