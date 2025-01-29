Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Col.) Brian Stephen Martinus, State Chaplain for the Michigan National Guard, speaks to service members during a prayer breakfast hosted by the 110th Wing Chaplain Corps at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 2, 2025. Martinus discussed leadership principles, offering insights on personal and professional growth to Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Bishop)