    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast [Image 13 of 13]

    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Bishop 

    110th Wing

    Chaplain (Col.) Brian Stephen Martinus, State Chaplain for the Michigan National Guard, speaks to service members during a prayer breakfast hosted by the 110th Wing Chaplain Corps at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 2, 2025. Martinus discussed leadership principles, offering insights on personal and professional growth to Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Bishop)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 11:42
    Photo ID: 8851443
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-NK626-1012
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 48.39 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Department of Veteran Affairs
    110th Wing
    Battle Creek ANG Base

