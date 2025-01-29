Chaplain (Col.) Brian Stephen Martinus, State Chaplain for the Michigan National Guard, speaks to service members during a prayer breakfast hosted by the 110th Wing Chaplain Corps at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 2, 2025. Martinus discussed leadership principles, offering insights on personal and professional growth to Airmen in attendance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 11:42
|Photo ID:
|8851443
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-NK626-1012
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|48.39 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
This work, Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS