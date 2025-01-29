Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast

Chaplains from the 110th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, and the Michigan Army National Guard, including State Chaplain (Col.) Brian Stephen Martinus, gather for a group photo during a prayer breakfast at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 2, 2025. The event, hosted by the 110th Wing Chaplain Corps, brought together chaplains from across the state to support Airmen and strengthen spiritual resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 11:42
|Photo ID:
|8851440
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-NK626-1013
|Resolution:
|8543x5695
|Size:
|37.53 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
