Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop 

    110th Wing

    Chaplains from the 110th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, and the Michigan Army National Guard, including State Chaplain (Col.) Brian Stephen Martinus, gather for a group photo during a prayer breakfast at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 2, 2025. The event, hosted by the 110th Wing Chaplain Corps, brought together chaplains from across the state to support Airmen and strengthen spiritual resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 11:42
    Photo ID: 8851440
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-NK626-1013
    Resolution: 8543x5695
    Size: 37.53 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast
    Leadership and Fellowship Take Center Stage at 110th Wing Prayer Breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Department of Veteran Affairs
    110th Wing
    Battle Creek ANG Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download