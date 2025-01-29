Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sculpting an F-35C out of snow for Sapporo Snow Festival 2025 [Image 5 of 6]

    Sculpting an F-35C out of snow for Sapporo Snow Festival 2025

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 29, 2025) – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui, a native of Arcadia, California, the deputy public affairs officer of Commander, Task Force 70, left, works with Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Enrico Dagsindal, a native of Skokie, Illinois, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, to sculpt an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet out of snow ahead of the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 became the first squadron of U.S. Navy F-35C aircraft to be forward-deployed to Japan when it arrived in November 2024. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    VIRIN: 250129-N-YS525-1004
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Hometown: ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SKOKIE, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sculpting an F-35C out of snow for Sapporo Snow Festival 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    F-35
    Sapporo Snow Festival
    Navy
    CTF 70
    Sapporo

