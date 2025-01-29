Sculpting an F-35C out of snow for Sapporo Snow Festival 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 31, 2025) – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui, a native of Arcadia, California, the deputy public affairs officer of Commander, Task Force 70, sculpts an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet out of snow ahead of the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 became the first squadron of U.S. Navy F-35C aircraft to be forward-deployed to Japan when it arrived in November 2024. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)