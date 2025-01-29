Soldiers zero M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-113th Infantry Battalion, Charlie company, New Jersey Army National Guard, train in live fire target practice using the M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle at a range, in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, on April 23, 2022. The M110 SDMR Sniper System is a semi-automatic precision rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)