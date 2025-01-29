Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-113th Infantry Battalion, Charlie company, New Jersey Army National Guard, train in live fire target practice using the M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle at a range, in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, on April 23, 2022. The M110 SDMR Sniper System is a semi-automatic precision rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 18:23
    Photo ID: 8851083
    VIRIN: 220423-A-AA072-4066
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers zero M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

