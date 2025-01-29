Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers zero M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers zero M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-113th Infantry Battalion, Charlie company, New Jersey Army National Guard, train in live fire target practice using the M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle at a range, in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, on April 23, 2022. The M110 SDMR Sniper System is a semi-automatic precision rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 18:23
    Photo ID: 8851082
    VIRIN: 220423-A-AA072-1685
    Resolution: 6500x4333
    Size: 13.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
