U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-113th Infantry Battalion, Charlie company, New Jersey Army National Guard, train in live fire target practice using the M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle at a range, in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, on April 23, 2022. The M110 SDMR Sniper System is a semi-automatic precision rifle that is chambered for the 7.62×51mm NATO round. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8851082
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-AA072-1685
|Resolution:
|6500x4333
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers zero M110A1 SDMR marksmen rifle [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.