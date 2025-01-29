Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Flynn a human resources specialist representing the Land Dominance Center, Georgia Army National Guard, participates in the evade capture portion of the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)