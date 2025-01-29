Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Lu a signal intelligence analyst, representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, evades capture during a training event at the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)