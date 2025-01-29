104th Fighter Wing Airmen travel to Washington D.C. to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over thirty Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing join nearly 8,000 National Guardsmen to comprise the Joint Task Force District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16 - Jan. 22, 2025.



The 104FW Airmen helped support the Presidential Inauguration through providing critical support such as crowd management, CBRN response, traffic control points, sustainment operations, and civil disturbance response.



(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by TSgt Lani Peltz)