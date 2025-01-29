Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Airmen travel to Washington D.C. to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    104th Fighter Wing Airmen travel to Washington D.C. to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Over thirty Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing join nearly 8,000 National Guardsmen to comprise the Joint Task Force District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16 - Jan. 22, 2025.

    The 104FW Airmen helped support the Presidential Inauguration through providing critical support such as crowd management, CBRN response, traffic control points, sustainment operations, and civil disturbance response.

    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by TSgt Lani Peltz)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 11:06
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Airmen travel to Washington D.C. to support 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Leilani Peltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

