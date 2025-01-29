Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by David Kennedy 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Shayne Egleston, assigned to Company M, Marine Air Control Squadron 1, guides the pilots of an MV-22B Osprey onto a helicopter landing zone as part of cold weather mobility training during Exercise Northern Strike 2025-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 29. Exercise NS 25-1 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in a cold weather, all-domain environment.  

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 8850575
    VIRIN: 250129-O-VO289-2364
    Resolution: 1170x2077
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1 [Image 3 of 3], by David Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NS251

