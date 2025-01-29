Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Second Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force prepare to load their snowmobiles into an MV-22B Osprey as part of cold weather mobility training during Northern Strike 2025-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 29. Exercise NS 25-1 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in a cold weather, all-domain environment.