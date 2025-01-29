U.S. Marines assigned to Second Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force prepare to load their snowmobiles into an MV-22B Osprey as part of cold weather mobility training during Northern Strike 2025-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 29. Exercise NS 25-1 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in a cold weather, all-domain environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8850570
|VIRIN:
|250129-O-VO289-5366
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1 [Image 3 of 3], by David Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.