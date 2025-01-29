Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by David Kennedy 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Marines assigned to Second Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force prepare to load their snowmobiles into an MV-22B Osprey as part of cold weather mobility training during Northern Strike 2025-1 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 29. Exercise NS 25-1 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in a cold weather, all-domain environment.  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 8850570
    VIRIN: 250129-O-VO289-5366
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1 [Image 3 of 3], by David Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1
    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1
    Marines Face the Cold at Northern Strike 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NS251

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download