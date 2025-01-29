USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250201-N-GC571-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 1, 2025) Sailors perform preventative maintenance on an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Feb. 1, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)