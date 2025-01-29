USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250201-N-GC571-1075 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 1, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Eliseo Casillas, right, of Manteca, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airmen Elyssa Quezada, of San Diego, prepare to move an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Feb. 1, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)