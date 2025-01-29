A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The Thunderbolt II conducts operations across the theater to display dominant coalition combat airpower as necessary to deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8850525
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-XM616-1501
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling aircraft over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.