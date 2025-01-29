Refueling aircraft over U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The Thunderbolt II conducts operations across the theater to display dominant coalition combat airpower as necessary to deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)