    Refueling aircraft over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 14 of 15]

    Refueling aircraft over U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to be refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The Thunderbolt II conducts operations across the theater to display dominant coalition combat airpower as necessary to deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 8850524
    VIRIN: 250117-F-XM616-1456
    Resolution: 5640x3173
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Refueling aircraft over U.S. CENTCOM [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

