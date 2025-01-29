A B-52 reconnects with the 379th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sits on a ramp within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2024. Updated with modern technology, airframe 60-0017 was assigned to the 379th Bombardment Wing at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan, on June 17, 1961. Now, almost 63 years later, the same aircraft has flown out of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, 6,988 miles away, as a part of the same wing at Al Udeid Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo)