Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A B-52 reconnects with the 379th [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A B-52 reconnects with the 379th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron sits on a ramp within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2024. Updated with modern technology, airframe 60-0017 was assigned to the 379th Bombardment Wing at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan, on June 17, 1961. Now, almost 63 years later, the same aircraft has flown out of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, 6,988 miles away, as a part of the same wing at Al Udeid Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 03:58
    Photo ID: 8850466
    VIRIN: 241218-F-RX751-2044
    Resolution: 5250x2953
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A B-52 reconnects with the 379th [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A B-52 reconnects with the 379th
    A B-52 reconnects with the 379th

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A B-52 reconnects with the 379th

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    B-52
    USCENTCOM
    Bomber
    Resiliency
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download