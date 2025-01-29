A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 379th Bombardment Wing sits on a flightline at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan. The B-52A first flew in 1954, and the B model entered service in 1955. A total of 744 B-52s were built, with the last, a B-52H, delivered in October 1962. (Courtesy photo)
A B-52 reconnects with the 379th
