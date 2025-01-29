Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A B-52 reconnects with the 379th [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.1962

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 379th Bombardment Wing sits on a flightline at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan. The B-52A first flew in 1954, and the B model entered service in 1955. A total of 744 B-52s were built, with the last, a B-52H, delivered in October 1962. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.30.1962
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 03:58
    Photo ID: 8850465
    VIRIN: 250103-F-F3215-1001
    Resolution: 1600x966
    Size: 408.84 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A B-52 reconnects with the 379th [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    B-52
    USCENTCOM
    Bomber
    Resiliency
    AFCENT

