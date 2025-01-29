Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelvin Westerlund, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron fitness center noncommissioned officer in charge, rests after training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. Rumble in the Deid is a biannual boxing tournament hosted by the 379th EFSS to build morale among service members and challenge participants to test the results of dedicated training in the ring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)