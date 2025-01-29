Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for Rumble in the Deid

    Training for Rumble in the Deid

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelvin Westerlund, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron fitness center noncommissioned officer in charge, rests after training for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. Rumble in the Deid is a biannual boxing tournament hosted by the 379th EFSS to build morale among service members and challenge participants to test the results of dedicated training in the ring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 05:59
    VIRIN: 250110-F-YH673-1012
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Training for Rumble in the Deid
    Training for Rumble in the Deid

    Sports
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Boxing
    Fitness
    Rumble in the Deid

