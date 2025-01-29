250131-N-GC571-1376 LAEM CHABANG (Jan. 31, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Yniguez, left, of Tulare, Calif., fakes out line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship gets underway in Laem Chabang, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2025, after a scheduled port visit. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership between allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic and security ties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8848879
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-GC571-1376
|Resolution:
|4806x3204
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|LAEM CHABANG, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Thailand [Image 3 of 3], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.