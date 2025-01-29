Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Thailand [Image 3 of 3]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Thailand

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Pablo Chavez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250131-N-GC571-1376 LAEM CHABANG (Jan. 31, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Yniguez, left, of Tulare, Calif., fakes out line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship gets underway in Laem Chabang, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2025, after a scheduled port visit. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership between allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic and security ties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

    USS Carl Vinson
    Thailand
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

