Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Thailand

250131-N-GC571-1375 LAEM CHABANG (Jan. 31, 2025) Sailors heave a line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as the ship gets underway in Laem Chabang, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2025, after a scheduled port visit. The visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership between allied countries rooted in close people-to-people, economic and security ties. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)