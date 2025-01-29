Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to aviation incident in the Potomac River [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard responds to aviation incident in the Potomac River

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Response boat crews from Coast Guard stations Washington, Curtis Bay, Annapolis, Oxford, and Crisfield enforce a safety zone around the incident scene in the Potomac River, January 30, 2025. to ensure the safety of responders and the maritime public by enforcing a safety zone. The Coast Guard continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies in response to the aircraft collision that occurred Wednesday evening over the Potomac River in Washington. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

