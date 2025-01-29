Coast Guard responds to aviation incident in the Potomac River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Response boat crews from Coast Guard stations Washington, Curtis Bay, Annapolis, Oxford, and Crisfield enforce a safety zone around the incident scene in the Potomac River, January 30, 2025. to ensure the safety of responders and the maritime public by enforcing a safety zone. The Coast Guard continues to coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies in response to the aircraft collision that occurred Wednesday evening over the Potomac River in Washington. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)