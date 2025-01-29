25th DSB Conducts Night Qualifications During Operation PIKO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, fire M17 pistols under cover of darkness during Operation PIKO, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB's annual gunnery where the brigade qualifies on individual and crew served weapons platforms both during the day, and at night. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)