    25th DSB Conducts Night Qualifications During Operation PIKO [Image 1 of 5]

    25th DSB Conducts Night Qualifications During Operation PIKO

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, fire M17 pistols under cover of darkness during Operation PIKO, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB's annual gunnery where the brigade qualifies on individual and crew served weapons platforms both during the day, and at night. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 14:06
    Photo ID: 8847789
    VIRIN: 250129-A-PF227-4629
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 724.95 KB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    sustainment
    Night Vision
    Readiness
    Lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

