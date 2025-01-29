JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025

The 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are here on Fort Dix Range 38. These soldiers are completing a Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 marksmanship exercise. During this table exercise, VI qualification, each Soldier will be provided a five-round magazine with which to confirm zero targeting from a standing position and also in a kneeling targeting position. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|8847749
|VIRIN:
|250130-O-BC272-8564
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
