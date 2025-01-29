JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are here on Fort Dix Range 38. These soldiers are completing a Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 marksmanship exercise. During this table exercise, VI qualification, each Soldier will be provided a five-round magazine with which to confirm zero targeting from a standing position and also in a kneeling targeting position. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)