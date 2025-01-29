Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B are here on Fort Dix Range 38. These soldiers are completing a Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 marksmanship exercise. During this table exercise, VI qualification, each Soldier will be provided a five-round magazine with which to confirm zero targeting from a standing position and also in a kneeling targeting position. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 8847748
    VIRIN: 250130-O-BC272-9193
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 38 – Table VI Qualification Fire, Day 1 – 30 Jan 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army Weapons

