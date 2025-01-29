Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Counter Productive Leadership Training [Image 3 of 4]

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Counter Productive Leadership Training

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command's command sergeant major, shares a story with the 13th ACSC's Inspector General team. Leaders time training is held every month, with a different topic focus and instructors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 12:00
    Photo ID: 8847626
    VIRIN: 250115-A-PO032-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.69 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    LTT
    13th ACSC
    Training & Development

