U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj Amador Aguillen, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command's command sergeant major, speaks with the 13th ACSC's Inspector General team. The IG team works closely with senior leaders, providing constant guidance and advice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8847617
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-PO032-5394
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|23.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Counter Productive Leadership Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.