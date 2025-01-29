Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250126-N-JC445-1014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (January 26, 2025) Angelika Balash, left, a Military Sealift Command (MSC) purser, receives an award from Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer, right, aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. Homeported in Gaeta, Italy, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)