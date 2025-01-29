Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250126-N-JC445-1013 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (January 26, 2025) Angelika Balash, left, a Military Sealift Command (MSC) purser, receives an award from Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer, right, aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. Homeported in Gaeta, Italy, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 07:03
    Photo ID: 8847323
    VIRIN: 250126-N-JC445-1013
    Resolution: 4765x4442
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award
    Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mount Whitney
    Military Sealift Command
    LCC 20
    MC2 Mario Coto
    CAPT Matthew Kiser
    Angelika Balash

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download