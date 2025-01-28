25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conducts Gunnery at PTA

U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct gunnery during Operation PIKO, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB’s annual gunnery, where they qualify individual vehicle crews and convoy escort teams on their weapons platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|01.29.2025
|01.29.2025 19:59
|8847066
|250129-A-PF227-9193
|5984x3989
|14.65 MB
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
