    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conducts Gunnery at PTA [Image 1 of 9]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conducts Gunnery at PTA

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct gunnery during Operation PIKO, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB’s annual gunnery, where they qualify individual vehicle crews and convoy escort teams on their weapons platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 19:59
    Photo ID: 8847059
    VIRIN: 250129-A-PF227-4235
    Resolution: 4898x3265
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
