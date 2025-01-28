USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Navy League Honolulu Ship Tour

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 25, 2025) - Lt. Tyler Bott, center, USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG 121) fire control officer, and originally from Orlando, Florida, provides a tour of his ship’s forecastle to members of the Navy League of the United States Honolulu Council Jan. 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford).
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8846999
|VIRIN:
|250125-N-ZI955-1041
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
