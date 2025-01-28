Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Navy League Honolulu Ship Tour [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Navy League Honolulu Ship Tour

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Ensign Paula Hackbart 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 25, 2025) - Members of the Navy League of the United States Honolulu Council pose together on the fantail of USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG 121), following a tour of the ship Jan. 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford).

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 8846998
    VIRIN: 250125-N-ZI955-1078
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    DDG 121
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

