USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Navy League Honolulu Ship Tour

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Jan. 25, 2025) - Members of the Navy League of the United States Honolulu Council pose together on the fantail of USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG 121), following a tour of the ship Jan. 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford).