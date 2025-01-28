Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Warrior Games 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    Field Warrior Games 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Melissa Bitter 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force competitor SrA Sean Stutson during the field competition of the 2024 Warrior Games.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured service members. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 8846729
    VIRIN: 240628-O-TJ509-8585
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Warrior Games 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Melissa Bitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field
    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    AFW2

