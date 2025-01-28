Field Warrior Games 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Air Force competitor SrA (ret) Moses Debraska during the Field competition of the 2024 Warrior Games.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured service members. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.