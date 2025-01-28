Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 31 – M4A1 Zero and Grounding – 29 Jan 2025 [Image 3 of 8]

    JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 31 – M4A1 Zero and Grounding – 29 Jan 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Shown here on Fort Dix Range 31 are the soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B. They are here completing the M4A1 Zero and Grounding marksmanship exercise. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 13:51
    Photo ID: 8846635
    VIRIN: 250129-O-BC272-1497
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.91 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 31 – M4A1 Zero and Grounding – 29 Jan 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army Weapons

