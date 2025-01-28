JB MDL – 404 CA BN CO B – Range 31 – M4A1 Zero and Grounding – 29 Jan 2025

Shown here on Fort Dix Range 31 are the soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Company B. They are here completing the M4A1 Zero and Grounding marksmanship exercise. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8846642
|VIRIN:
|250129-O-BC272-4142
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
