    Department of the Air Force BMT Coin and Retreat Ceremony -- 29 January 2025 [Image 12 of 14]

    Department of the Air Force BMT Coin and Retreat Ceremony -- 29 January 2025

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    More than 800 Airmen assigned to Flights 138-154 receive their Airman’s Coin during the 737th Training Group Coin and Retreat Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, January 29, 2025. The ceremony is one of three graduation events for the Department of the Air Force, Basic Military Training, and signifies the transition from trainee to Airman. Lt. Col. Kaitlin W. Kenny, 322nd Training Squadron commander and Chief Master Sgt. Brittany Trujillo, 322 TRS Senior Enlisted Leader, were the guest speakers for the ceremony. The 37th Training Wing, known as the “Gateway to the Air Force,” is home to BMT.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 8846624
    VIRIN: 250129-F-UX606-1025
    Resolution: 6918x4738
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Air Force BMT Coin and Retreat Ceremony -- 29 January 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

