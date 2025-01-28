Department of the Air Force BMT Coin and Retreat Ceremony -- 29 January 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 800 Airmen assigned to Flights 138-154 receive their Airman’s Coin during the 737th Training Group Coin and Retreat Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, January 29, 2025. The ceremony is one of three graduation events for the Department of the Air Force, Basic Military Training, and signifies the transition from trainee to Airman. Lt. Col. Kaitlin W. Kenny, 322nd Training Squadron commander and Chief Master Sgt. Brittany Trujillo, 322 TRS Senior Enlisted Leader, were the guest speakers for the ceremony. The 37th Training Wing, known as the “Gateway to the Air Force,” is home to BMT.