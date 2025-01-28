AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron performs an engine running offload of passengers during Operation Agile Spartan, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2025. The multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to react and respond to regional threats as a unified coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)