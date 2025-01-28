Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron performs an engine running offload of passengers during Operation Agile Spartan, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2025. The multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to react and respond to regional threats as a unified coalition force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 8846143
    VIRIN: 250126-F-BK002-1045
    Resolution: 7496x4997
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model
    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model
    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCENT leads Air Force&rsquo;s Agile Combat Employment model

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download