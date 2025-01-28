Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model [Image 3 of 3]

    AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assemble a satellite terminal during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) launched Operation Agile Spartan across the Arabian Peninsula to validate the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment construct in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 8846144
    VIRIN: 250127-F-RX751-1418
    Resolution: 5807x3266
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Spartan

