AFCENT leads Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment model

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron assemble a satellite terminal during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) launched Operation Agile Spartan across the Arabian Peninsula to validate the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment construct in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)