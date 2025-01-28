III MEF Marines and Sailors Recognized for Kinser Beautification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Paley Fenner, a combat graphics specialist with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to volunteers of the base beautification program on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. The Marines and Sailors of the program were recognized by Col. Paul Bock, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, for their dedicated volunteer service for weekly cleaning, pressure-washing, and painting work aimed at creating a safer and more visually appealing environment on base. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)