III MEF Marines and Sailors Recognized for Kinser Beautification

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Bock, right, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, shakes hands with Cpl. Paley Fenner, a combat graphics specialist with 3rd MLG, during a volunteer recognition meeting on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. The Marines and Sailors of the program were recognized by Bock for their dedicated volunteer service for weekly cleaning, pressure-washing, and painting work aimed at creating a safer and more visually appealing environment on base. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)