    III MEF Marines and Sailors Recognized for Kinser Beautification [Image 2 of 3]

    III MEF Marines and Sailors Recognized for Kinser Beautification

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul Bock, right, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, shakes hands with Cpl. Paley Fenner, a combat graphics specialist with 3rd MLG, during a volunteer recognition meeting on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025. The Marines and Sailors of the program were recognized by Bock for their dedicated volunteer service for weekly cleaning, pressure-washing, and painting work aimed at creating a safer and more visually appealing environment on base. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 01:36
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Volunteer
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marine Corps
    3rd MLG
    III MEF

