Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)